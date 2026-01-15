Lawsuit alleges Kyrsten Sinema used campaign funds for affair with security detail

The Brief A North Carolina woman is suing former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for more than $25,000, alleging Sinema’s affair with the woman's husband destroyed their 14-year marriage under the state’s "alienation of affection" law. The lawsuit further alleges Sinema violated federal election laws by using campaign funds to pay for the relationship’s expenses, including international travel and luxury concert tickets.



Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing a civil lawsuit in North Carolina from a woman who alleges the former lawmaker interfered in her 14-year marriage.

What we know:

The plaintiff, Heather Ammell, filed the suit in a North Carolina court seeking more than $25,000 in damages. The legal action cites a rare, century-old "alienation of affection" law still recognized in that state, which allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering in a marital relationship.

According to the complaint, the alleged affair began in 2022 after Ammell's husband, Matthew Ammell, was hired as Sinema’s personal security detail. Heather Ammell claims she discovered the relationship through messages on the encrypted app Signal, which allegedly included explicit photos and conversations.

The lawsuit further alleges that Sinema used campaign committee funds to pay for the "romantic and lascivious" affair. According to the filing, Sinema allegedly paid for international travel to Europe, trips to Boston and California’s wine country, and expensive outings including the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Miami and a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere. The complaint states the pair drank Dom Pérignon in Cindy McCain’s private suite during the Las Vegas event.

The suit also claims she told Matthew Ammell to bring MDMA on a work trip so she could "guide him through a psychedelic experience."

Allegations of misusing campaign funds

Beyond the romantic allegations, the suit raises questions regarding the potential misuse of campaign and taxpayer funds. According to the filing, Sinema offered Matthew Ammell a salaried position in June 2024, placing him on her Senate staff as a defense and national security fellow in addition to his role as her bodyguard.

"There seems to be an allegation here that Senator Sinema was taking funds that she was not entitled to use for her own personal benefit," said Tom Ryan, a Chandler-based attorney. "If that in fact is true, she has more serious problems to be worried about than just an alienation of affections lawsuit."

The lawsuit claims Sinema paid for security services outside the boundaries of federal law.

What's next:

Matthew Ammell formally filed for divorce earlier this month. The lawsuit states that he and Sinema remain in a romantic relationship.

Sinema did not immediately respond to requests for comment.