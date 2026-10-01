1 dead, 3 hurt in Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX - A northwest Phoenix intersection is back open on Thursday morning following a deadly overnight crash.
What we know:
Just after midnight on Oct. 1, Phoenix police say officers were called to 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road for a rollover crash. Once at the scene, officers learned that a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car with three people inside.
Police say the driver who ran the red light was pronounced dead at the scene. The three people in the other car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
(KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
No identities were released and police say it's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.
(KSAZ-TV)
Map of the intersection where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information on this story to FOX 10 on Oct. 1, 2026.