1 dead, 3 hurt in Phoenix rollover crash

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The Brief A driver is dead following a rollover crash on Oct. 1 at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Three other people hurt in the crash are expected to survive. Police say the driver who was killed ran a red light, crashing into another car.



A northwest Phoenix intersection is back open on Thursday morning following a deadly overnight crash.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Oct. 1, Phoenix police say officers were called to 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road for a rollover crash. Once at the scene, officers learned that a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car with three people inside.

Police say the driver who ran the red light was pronounced dead at the scene. The three people in the other car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

(KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

No identities were released and police say it's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

(KSAZ-TV)

Map of the intersection where the crash happened: