Arizona weather forecast: 90s return to Phoenix for first week of October

The Brief Phoenix kicks off the first day of October with sunshine, clear skies, and a warming trend back into the 90s. High pressure will drive temperatures near triple digits by next week, accompanied by breezy weekend winds gusting over 30 mph. Extended forecasts call for above-average temperatures and normal rainfall across Arizona during early October.



Happy October! The Thursday forecast is looking lovely to kick off the first day of October. Sunshine and clear skies are expected alongside warmer temperatures ahead. After a few below-average days in the 80s, Phoenix is expecting the return of the 90s, with near-triple digits also making a comeback. Phoenix is looking to hit a high of around 93 degrees, compared to the seasonal average sitting at 95 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a drying and warming trend, with triple digits potentially returning by the middle of next week. Sunshine and clear skies will continue for the extended forecast, while overnight lows remain in the 70s.

Easterly winds will become breezy beginning on Friday and picking up during the weekend. Wind gusts in Phoenix are expected to reach over 30 mph.

Big picture view:

Looking further ahead, the 6-to-10-day precipitation and temperature outlook indicates above-average temperatures and normal precipitation for the first week of October.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)