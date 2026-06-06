Mesa care facility death: Investigation underway after man found dead in van

The Brief A 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities, identified as Lorenzo Lopez, was found dead inside a van parked outside the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa. Sources tell FOX 10 that Lopez was left inside the vehicle for hours during triple-digit temperatures. Local parents of children with autism expressed profound shock and safety concerns following the tragedy.



Parents described what happened to 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez as their worst nightmare. One family was just days away from touring the Pathways for Life facility in Mesa when they heard the news that a body had been found in a van outside the building.

The backstory:

Mesa police have identified the man found dead inside a van near the property of a Mesa care facility that serves people with developmental disabilities and their families. Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Officials confirmed that the man found dead inside that van is 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez. Multiple sources say Lopez was dropped off at the Pathways for Life facility, at Lindsay Road and Adobe Street on June 4. He reportedly left in the van for hours, as the outside temperature reached 106 degrees that afternoon.

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A search was initiated after his grandmother and caretaker called the facility asking why he had not returned home.

Local perspective:

"As a parent, it's a nightmare…it’s a nightmare," Laura Sullivan said.

Sullivan was just days away from touring the Pathways for Life facility for her son, Jack, when she heard the news.

"He is not able to communicate in any way if he were hurt or injured or treated poorly," Sullivan said.

Jack has profound autism and requires constant supervision. When he is in the care of others, Sullivan can only hope they show the same level of care and attention she does.

"Every day when they leave you, if they leave you, or they're in somebody else's clear or in therapy, in the same prayer that they would be treated with kindness, that they would be treated fairly, they would be safe," Sullivan said.

What they're saying:

"I really don't understand how something like this happens," Amber Lounsbury said.

Lounsbury says her son, Braxton, has autism. She also works at a school with autistic children and drives vans. She says she is struggling to wrap her head around what happened.

"I know who's on my van and who's not riding, who's riding where they're getting dropped off. Even if they're non-verbal students, they can still communicate one way or another," Lounsbury said.

Dig deeper:

As police continue their investigation, Sullivan says more needs to be done to protect those most vulnerable.

"This tragedy is not on them. Well, I'm he sure he had a loving family who found the best program. The best fit for their loved ones, and they were failed," Sullivan said.

Pathways for Life statement

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of our members. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are cooperating with authorities and the investigation that they’re conducting. The safety and well-being of our members is our top priority and we are committed to understanding exactly what occurred."

What we don't know:

Mesa police say the man's cause of death is undetermined at this time.

What's next:

Questions still remain, including whether staff lost track of the man, how long he was inside the van, and if any employees were suspended after this incident. FOX 10 is still awaiting a response.

Map of the area.