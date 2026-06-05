Mesa police investigate death of a man with developmental disabilities found in van

The Brief Mesa police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities who was found inside a van at a care facility. Multiple sources reported that the victim was left in the vehicle for hours on June 4 when the high temperature in Mesa reached 106 degrees. The Pathways for Life facility stated it is deeply saddened by the death of its member and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.



Mesa police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside a van at a care facility in Mesa.

What we know:

FOX 10 learned through multiple sources that the victim was left in that van for hours on June 4, in the scorching heat. It happened outside the Pathways for Life facility, at Lindsay Road and Adobe Street.

Mesa police say the victim is a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities. Sources say that he was picked up by staff prior to being discovered in the van hours later. The high temperature in Mesa topped out at 106 degrees.

Pathways for Life facility in Mesa

What they're saying:

Pathways for Life sent a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of one of our members. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are cooperating with authorities and the investigation that they’re conducting. The safety and well-being of our members is our top priority and we are committed to understanding exactly what occurred."