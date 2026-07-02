Body of Arizona firefighter who died while battling Utah-Colorado wildfire returns home

The Brief The body of 27-year-old Glendale resident Nick Hutcherson arrived at Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix on July 2 following his death while battling a wildfire near the Utah-Colorado border. Hutcherson was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest and died on June 27 while responding to the Snyder Fire alongside two other firefighters. A white hearse received Hutcherson's body at the airport to transport it to a funeral home by way of a procession.



The body of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old Glendale man, has arrived back in Arizona Thursday afternoon after he was killed near the Utah-Colorado border while battling a wildfire.

What we know:

Hutcherson was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest and died while responding to the Snyder Fire on June 27. Emily Barker of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Sydney Watson of Warrior, Alabama, were also killed, the U.S Department of the Interior said.

The fire, which has burned more than 30,000 acres, was initially several fires that merged into one.

"The Snyder Fire has merged with the Jones Fire and subsequently overtook the Knowles and Gore fires. All fire activity is now being managed and reported as the Snyder Fire," the U.S. Forest Service said on its website.

Hutcherson welcomed home

Hutcherson's body arrived by plane at the Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix on July 2 just before 2 p.m. Following the dignified transfer at the airport, a procession of law enforcement, fire agencies, and first responders escorted Hutcherson's body to Hansen Mortuary.

The U.S. Forest Service says Hutcherson embodied its mission of public service. Before becoming a wildland firefighter, he served in the U.S. Navy, was pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor of physical therapy, and remained committed to serving others.

Outside the fireline, Hutcherson was a dedicated Muay Thai practitioner and an active member of northern Arizona's deaf and American Sign Language community.

Phoenix fire officials say it was important to stand alongside his family, friends, and fellow firefighters to honor a fallen brother.

On July 2, the body of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old firefighter from Glendale, was returned to Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix after he died fighting a wildfire near the Utah-Colorado border on June 27. (Photo of Hutcherson provided by the U.S Expand

What they're saying:

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said. "Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families."

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for the entire wildland fire community," Forest Service Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher said. "Our heavy hearts are with the families during this unimaginable time. We recognize the tremendous impact this loss has on them and are deeply grateful for the devotion their loved ones brought to our organizations. We will honor their memory with compassion and support as their selfless service and commitment create an enduring legacy."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ On July 2, the body of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old firefighter from Glendale, was returned to Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix after he died fighting a wildfire near the Utah-Colorado border on June 27.

What's next:

Fire officials say a serious accident team is investigating the three firefighters' deaths.

Next weekend the family will be having a public viewing as well as a celebration of life. Phoenix Fire Capt. Robert McDade says an honor watch – where members stay with the body 24 hours a day, seven days a week – will continue until Hutcherson is laid to rest.