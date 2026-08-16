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Arizona nonprofit Fresh Start trains women for semiconductor jobs

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Technology
Published August 16, 2026 2:33 PM MST
Published August 16, 2026 2:33 PM MST
New semiconductor training program empowers Arizona women
New semiconductor training program empowers Arizona women

New semiconductor training program empowers Arizona women

A new training program aims to empower women with tech skills. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo learns more about the eight-week course, as dozens of spots open for the upcoming October session.

The Brief

    • Fresh Start hosts an eight-week semiconductor technician training program designed exclusively for women.
    • The free training aims to prepare women for competitive wages and careers in one of Arizona's fastest-growing industries.
    • There are about a dozen open spots available for the organization's next training session beginning in October.

PHOENIX - Helping women not just survive, but thrive. That's the mission of nonprofit Fresh Start and their new program training women to be semiconductor technicians.

What they're saying:

On day one of an eight-week semiconductor technician training course put on just for women, by women, Sara Benet says it's an exciting day. 

"It's all a buzz today," Benet said. "We believe once a woman gets the opportunity and the foot in the door, she can only go up from there," Benet said.

What we know:

The nonprofit Fresh Start's mission is self-sufficiency for all women, offering services in areas like education, career, family law, social work, and financial management. The new semiconductor technician training program aims to make space for women in one of Arizona's fastest-growing industries. 

Local Impact:

Jeannie Wongsa has loved technology since she was a child, and now with two semiconductor facilities being built in Arizona, she knew it was time to bet on herself.

"I never really had an opportunity to get into tech because life just happened. And this is kind of a second chance for me to get into that field," Wongsa said.

Big picture view:

She's just one of the dozens of women learning from industry experts about semiconductor manufacturing, career development, financial wellness, and networking with employers.

"Really, really excited at the opportunity Fresh Start is giving me and women who are trying to better their life, better their career and better their situation," Wongsa said.

"We have seen them gain competitive wages and jobs that they enjoy in this high-growth industry. So, it's been really exciting," Benet added.

Looking Ahead:

There are about a dozen open spots for the upcoming semiconductor technician training program in October.

"This program offers to women free of cost. It just gives you more motivation and incentive to get into the kind of work you want," Wongsa said.

Dig deeper:

No experience is required, just excitement.

"If you're out there and this sounds like an opportunity that interests you or you know a woman in your life who it might serve please go to our website, freshstartwomen.org," Benet said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Sara Benet and Jeannie Wongsa.

TechnologyPhoenixNews