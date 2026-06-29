Arizona firefighter among 3 killed battling wildfire near Colorado-Utah border

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The Brief Three firefighters died over the weekend while battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border. One of the firefighters was identified as Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old Glendale man assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest. Officials say the firefighters were caught in a burnover incident, which occurs when the growing fire cuts off all escape routes, and they needed to deploy the shelters.



A Valley firefighter was killed while battling a raging wildfire along the Colorado-Utah border.

What we know:

According to the U.S Department of the Interior, Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old Glendale man assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest, died while responding to the Knowles Fire on June 27. Emily Barker of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Sydney Watson of Warrior, Alabama, were also killed.

Two other firefighters were injured.

Dig deeper:

The Syder Fire merged with the Jones Fire and subsequently overtook the Knowles and Gore Fires, burning over 28,000 acres along the border. Officials say the firefighters got caught in a burnover incident, which occurs when the growing fire cuts off all escape routes, and they needed to deploy the shelters.

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What they're saying:

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said. "Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families."

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for the entire wildland fire community," Forest Service Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher said. "Our heavy hearts are with the families during this unimaginable time. We recognize the tremendous impact this loss has on them and are deeply grateful for the devotion their loved ones brought to our organizations. We will honor their memory with compassion and support as their selfless service and commitment create an enduring legacy."

What's next:

Officials say a serious accident team is investigating the firefighters' deaths.