Teen dies after fight at Phoenix soccer game; police investigating as homicide
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old died weeks after being involved in a fight that broke out at a soccer game in Phoenix. Now, police are investigating the teen's death as a homicide.
What we know:
On Aug. 6, Phoenix officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive teen in a field near 43rd Avenue and Hubble Street just after 8 p.m.
The 19-year-old, later identified as Tumusifu Bazirake, had reportedly been involved in a soccer game when a fight broke out. Police said several suspects assaulted the victim during the fight, before they fled the area.
Bazirake was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. On Aug. 13, officials said he died from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Following the teen's death, the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
What we don't know:
Police still have not identified any suspects. The events leading up to the fight are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
What's next:
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine his cause of death.
Map of the area where the teen was found unresponsive.
The Source: