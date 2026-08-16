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Teen dies after fight at Phoenix soccer game; police investigating as homicide

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 3:23 PM MST
Published August 16, 2026 3:23 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old died after being assaulted during a fight at a Phoenix soccer game in early August.
    • Phoenix police are investigating the death as a homicide, but no suspects have been identified.
    • Authorities ask anyone with information to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness.

PHOENIX - A 19-year-old died weeks after being involved in a fight that broke out at a soccer game in Phoenix. Now, police are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. 

What we know:

On Aug. 6, Phoenix officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive teen in a field near 43rd Avenue and Hubble Street just after 8 p.m.

The 19-year-old, later identified as Tumusifu Bazirake, had reportedly been involved in a soccer game when a fight broke out. Police said several suspects assaulted the victim during the fight, before they fled the area. 

Bazirake was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. On Aug. 13, officials said he died from his injuries. 

Dig deeper:

Following the teen's death, the case is now being investigated as a homicide. 

What we don't know:

Police still have not identified any suspects. The events leading up to the fight are unknown. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. 

What's next:

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine his cause of death.

Map of the area where the teen was found unresponsive. 

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews