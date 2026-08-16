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Arizona's first dog cafe opens; hotel blaze forces 30 to evacuate | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 16, 2026 5:43 PM MST
Published August 16, 2026 5:43 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a hotel blaze, to a soccer fight that later turned deadly, and a new dog café, here are your top stories for Sunday, August 16, 2026, on FOX10Phoenix.com.

1. 30 hotel guests in Phoenix evacuated after fire

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Fast-moving blaze forces 30 to evacuate from Phoenix hotel
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Fast-moving blaze forces 30 to evacuate from Phoenix hotel

More than 30 guests were evacuated and over 50 units were affected as flames spread at a Phoenix hotel.

2. Dog café opens in Phoenix

Arizona's first and only dog café opens in Phoenix
Arizona's first and only dog café opens in Phoenix

Arizona's first and only dog café opens in Phoenix

A new hangout spot for pups and people has opened for business in Phoenix. FOX 10's Megan Spector checks out the Stray Café Dog Lounge Experience. 

3. Teen dies nearly 2 weeks after fight at Phoenix soccer field

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Teen dies after fight at Phoenix soccer game; police investigating as homicide
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Teen dies after fight at Phoenix soccer game; police investigating as homicide

A 19-year-old died after being assaulted during a fight at a Phoenix soccer game in early August.

4. Suspect wanted in midnight Arby's stabbing

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Police hunt for killer after 29-year-old stabbed in midnight slaying outside boarded-up Phoenix Arby's
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Police hunt for killer after 29-year-old stabbed in midnight slaying outside boarded-up Phoenix Arby's

No one is in custody after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a vacant restaurant near 24th Ave and Thomas.

5. New surveillance footage in deadly house party shooting

Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear
Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear

Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear

A neighbor's home video camera captured the moment shots rang out at a Goodyear house party, that left one man dead and another hurt. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the victim, and where police are in the investigation. 

A look at your weather this week 

Extreme heat warnings expected as temperatures will climb to 110s
Extreme heat warnings expected as temperatures will climb to 110s

Extreme heat warnings expected as temperatures will climb to 110s

Phoenix hit 109 degrees as high pressure and dry air build across Arizona. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more as high temperatures will climb into the low 110s this week with minimal rain chances.

Get the Full Forecast

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