Arizona's first dog cafe opens; hotel blaze forces 30 to evacuate | Nightly Roundup

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From a hotel blaze, to a soccer fight that later turned deadly, and a new dog café, here are your top stories for Sunday, August 16, 2026, on FOX10Phoenix.com.

1. 30 hotel guests in Phoenix evacuated after fire

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2. Dog café opens in Phoenix

3. Teen dies nearly 2 weeks after fight at Phoenix soccer field

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4. Suspect wanted in midnight Arby's stabbing

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5. New surveillance footage in deadly house party shooting

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