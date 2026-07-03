2 arrested after disabled man tied to wheelchair, left to die in 105-degree heat by Phoenix canal

The Brief Two men face first-degree murder charges after allegedly binding a disabled amputee to his wheelchair and leaving him to die along a Phoenix canal. Prosecutors say Troy Wright and Hector Corrales left 33-year-old Aaron Goodyke in 105-degree heat without water or his necessary insulin. Video showing the victim being tied to a wheelchair with garbage bags was discovered on the phone of a suspect's mother.



Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after prosecutors say they bound a disabled amputee to his own wheelchair with plastic trash bags and left him to die in 105-degree heat along a south Phoenix canal.

What we know:

Troy Wright and Hector Corrales have been arrested in connection with the June 25 death of 33-year-old Aaron Goodyke. Court proceedings and police records released July 3 reveal a horrific timeline of events where the victim was allegedly overpowered, rolled onto a remote canal bank and abandoned without water, shade or his necessary insulin medication.

Wright was booked into a Maricopa County jail early Friday morning following his arrest on Thursday afternoon. A judge set his bond at $1 million cash-only on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Corrales, who was arrested on June 27, is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond for the same charges.

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Timeline:

According to prosecutors during an initial court appearance, Wright and Corrales intentionally targeted Goodyke, a diabetic whose left leg had been amputated below the knee. Goodyke had been staying at a home near 24th Street and Fawn Drive belonging to Corrales' mother. On the afternoon of June 25, Goodyke reportedly became combative when residents attempted to take him to a hospital.

State prosecutors argue that Wright and Corrales then forcefully restrained Goodyke’s hands and chest to his wheelchair using plastic bags. During the struggle, the wheelchair was tilted backward, causing Goodyke to strike his head against the house.

The suspects then allegedly wheeled Goodyke to a walking path along the North Highline Lateral Canal, about 200 yards away from the street where it was unlikely he would be quickly spotted. He was abandoned in the direct sun as temperatures soared past 105 degrees. When his body was discovered later that night, investigators noted signs that Goodyke had struggled to escape his restraints before succumbing to the heat.

Breakthrough Evidence:

Investigators uncovered critical physical and digital evidence connecting both men to the homicide. A search of a cell phone belonging to Corrales’ mother revealed a video allegedly showing both defendants forcefully binding Goodyke's arms with plastic bags. Furthermore, two witnesses walking along the canal confirmed to police that they saw Goodyke alive and bound in the wheelchair about an hour before his body was discovered.

Troy Wright (Maricopa County)

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Wright has a prior violent history, including domestic violence offenses, and was out on an active warrant for a probation violation at the time of his arrest.

What's next:

Wright is scheduled for his next court appearance on July 8.