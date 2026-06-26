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Body found near south Phoenix canal sparks homicide investigation

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published June 26, 2026 4:20 PM MST
Published June 26, 2026 4:20 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near a canal in south Phoenix late Thursday night.
    • A second man's body was discovered on fire near another canal across town early Friday morning, though a connection is unconfirmed.
    • Authorities are treating the first death as highly suspicious and are urging anyone with information to contact police or Silent Witness.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was discovered along a south Phoenix canal late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call about trouble near 24th Street and Fawn Drive shortly after p.m. on June 25. When police arrived, they found the man's body near the water. Phoenix Fire Department crews also responded and confirmed he was dead.

Detectives spent the night searching the area for clues and trying to track down witnesses. Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said the death is being treated as a homicide because investigators believe the circumstances are highly suspicious.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name or age. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine exactly how he died.

Dig deeper:

The discovery came less than four hours before authorities found another man's body on fire near a different city canal early Friday morning, though investigators have not indicated that the two cases are connected.

Featured

Fire leads to discovery of body near Phoenix canal, police investigating
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Fire leads to discovery of body near Phoenix canal, police investigating

Police say after a fire was extinguished on June 26 near 44th and Washington streets, a body was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the Thursday night homicide is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can be made anonymously, and Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.

PhoenixCrime and Public SafetyNews