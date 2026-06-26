Fire leads to discovery of body near Phoenix canal, police investigating

The Brief A body was found on June 26 near 44th and Washington streets. Police say firefighters extinguished a fire near the canal and the body was found. The victim wasn't identified. Detectives will investigate the incident.



A police investigation is underway near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after a body was found on Friday.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers on June 26 were called to 44th and Washington streets just after midnight. Once at the scene, the officers found a fire near the canal.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, and a deceased person was located," police said.

Police say a body was found on June 26 near a canal in the area of 44th and Washington streets. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

Detectives responded to the area to process the scene. They will investigate the incident.

Map of the area where the body was found: