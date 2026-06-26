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Fire leads to discovery of body near Phoenix canal, police investigating

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 26, 2026 7:15 AM MST Published June 26, 2026 6:54 AM MST
Body found near Phoenix canal
Body found near Phoenix canal

Body found near Phoenix canal

A police investigation is underway near 44th and Washington streets after a body was found near a canal. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has more.

The Brief

    • A body was found on June 26 near 44th and Washington streets.
    • Police say firefighters extinguished a fire near the canal and the body was found.
    • The victim wasn't identified. Detectives will investigate the incident.

PHOENIX - A police investigation is underway near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after a body was found on Friday.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers on June 26 were called to 44th and Washington streets just after midnight. Once at the scene, the officers found a fire near the canal.

"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, and a deceased person was located," police said.

Police say a body was found on June 26 near a canal in the area of 44th and Washington streets. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

Detectives responded to the area to process the scene. They will investigate the incident.

Map of the area where the body was found:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews