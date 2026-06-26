Fire leads to discovery of body near Phoenix canal, police investigating
PHOENIX - A police investigation is underway near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after a body was found on Friday.
What we know:
Phoenix police say officers on June 26 were called to 44th and Washington streets just after midnight. Once at the scene, the officers found a fire near the canal.
"The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, and a deceased person was located," police said.
Police say a body was found on June 26 near a canal in the area of 44th and Washington streets. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified.
What's next:
Detectives responded to the area to process the scene. They will investigate the incident.
Map of the area where the body was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department