Extreme summer heat makes Phoenix outdoor workers take extra precautions

The Brief Outdoor workers across Phoenix are implementing strict safety precautions, including hydration stations and scheduled breaks to prevent heat-related illness as extreme temperatures return. Mechanics at local repair shops and crews with moving companies rely on personal fans, ceiling coolers, and rotation strategies to stay safe while working in unconditioned spaces. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows more than 4,200 emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses occurred last year, with over 3% tied directly to work-related exposure.



With extreme temperatures returning to Phoenix this week, working outdoors can be dangerous. From car repair shops to moving trucks, crews are taking extra precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

Big picture view:

There are a lot of jobs where workers cannot escape the heat. While restaurant servers might have patio misters, jobs like mechanics and movers do not have that luxury. Instead, they rely on frequent breaks, water, and electrolytes.

Local perspective:

At 3A Automotive and Diesel Repair in Phoenix, the summer heat is especially tough. Shop manager Kirk Templin says car parts can trap heat.

"Mainly, anything spinning on the vehicle, so essentially breaks get pretty warm and then [the] bottom and top of the engine can be pretty hot too," Templin said.

Why It's Important:

That is why his crews have to be careful.

"We normally let it cool down for a little bit before you start touching everything," Templin said. "Some of the guys will put gloves on."

Beating the Heat:

Each bay in the shop has coolers on the ceiling, and every technician has their own fan.

"They can roll, so it's very, very nice and makes a big difference if you're bent over working on a vehicle, and you have that nice cold air blowing on your back," Templin said.

If they are feeling too hot, workers are encouraged to take breaks and grab electrolytes from their hydration station.

"Hydration pouches out there, some if you're salt sensitive, normal Liquid IVs," Templin said.

Dig deeper:

It is a similar story for Phoenix-based Mullins Moving, where every truck has a fully-stocked cooler.

"Hydration, hydration, hydration… that's number one most important thing for our crews," Mullins Moving Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner Antonio Fabrizi said. "We provide water and electrolytes and snacks every morning and afternoon."

Fabrizi says crews take breaks every hour.

"Throughout the day our crews are encouraged to take breaks and they rotate who's in and out of the air conditioning," Fabrizi said.

By the numbers:

The Arizona Department of Health Services says last year more than 4,200 people visited the emergency room for heat-related illnesses. More than 3% of those were work-related.

Addressing the Heat:

Fabrizi says if a worker shows signs of overheating, they do not take any chances.

"We stop the clock, we make sure that everybody is safe and secure, and moving forward we make sure that that person is addressed, hydrated, and if we need to intervene, we will," Fabrizi said.