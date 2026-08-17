Arizona weather forecast: Temps reach 112 degrees in Phoenix as extreme heat warning begins

The Brief The forecast high is 112 degrees on Monday and Tuesday in Phoenix under sunny skies and lowering humidity. An extreme heat warning begins at 10 a.m. Monday and runs through 8 p.m. Friday for Phoenix and central Arizona. Rain chances for Phoenix rebound Wednesday evening, with at least a 20% chance of showers on Thursday.



The heat is back on this week as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region.

Work Week Weather:

The forecast high is 112 degrees on Monday and Tuesday in Phoenix. Both days will remain sunny with lowering humidity levels. As drier air grips the region, it will be difficult for storms to make their way into Phoenix. There remains a low chance for some passing winds or blowing dust by Monday evening. The better chance for storms, however, will be over parts of northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona. In those areas, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire off over the higher terrain in the afternoon and fizzle into the evening. Any storms could pack briefly heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

Over the work week, the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona will continue to see scattered storms. In Phoenix, rain chances will start to rebound beginning Wednesday evening, and improving from Thursday into Friday.

An extreme heat warning will remain in effect for Phoenix, and much of southern, central, and western Arizona beginning today at 10 a.m. and lasting through Friday at 8 p.m. For Mohave County, the warning begins Tuesday morning and lasts through Friday evening.

This Weekend and Next Week:

The forecast high will warm to 111 on Wednesday and 110 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It will be partly sunny and turning more humid by the end of the week. Rain chances increase to at least 20% on Thursday and Thursday evening.

An isolated 10% chance for showers continues into the weekend for Phoenix and the surrounding area.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.