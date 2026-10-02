Seen on TV: October 2

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 2, 2026

DICK’S House of Sport Gilbert

2096 S. San Tan Village Pkwy

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://stores.dickssportinggoods.com/az/gilbert/1563/

DH Farms

2209 N. 99th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85037

www.VisitDHFarms.com

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars

Glass Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 4

1–3 p.m.

Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion

101 Easy Street

Carfree, AZ 85377

https://carefreecavecreek.org/event/glass-pumpkin-patch/2026-10-04

Live-streamed video