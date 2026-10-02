Seen on TV: October 2
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Friday, October 2, 2026
DICK’S House of Sport Gilbert
- 2096 S. San Tan Village Pkwy
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://stores.dickssportinggoods.com/az/gilbert/1563/
DH Farms
- 2209 N. 99th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85037
- www.VisitDHFarms.com
Arizona Grand Gala of Stars
Glass Pumpkin Patch
- Oct. 4
- 1–3 p.m.
- Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion
- 101 Easy Street
- Carfree, AZ 85377
- https://carefreecavecreek.org/event/glass-pumpkin-patch/2026-10-04