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Seen on TV: October 2

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 2, 2026 10:00 AM MST Published October 2, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Friday, October 2, 2026

DICK’S House of Sport Gilbert

DH Farms

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars

Glass Pumpkin Patch

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews