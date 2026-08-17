Nearly 1 million vehicles recalled; Safeway store closures | Nightly Roundup

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From a massive vehicle recall to why a grocery chain is closing some of their stores, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 17, 2026.

1. Ex-Ft. Hood doctor makes plea in sex assault case

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2. Check your vehicles!

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3. Is it fall yet?

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4. Latest on Hayden Panettiere's death

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5. Safeway to close some of their locations

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