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Nearly 1 million vehicles recalled; Safeway store closures | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 17, 2026 6:22 PM MST
Published August 17, 2026 6:22 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a massive vehicle recall to why a grocery chain is closing some of their stores, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 17, 2026.

1. Ex-Ft. Hood doctor makes plea in sex assault case

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Former Ft. Hood doctor accused of recording, sexually assaulting patients pleads not guilty
article

Former Ft. Hood doctor accused of recording, sexually assaulting patients pleads not guilty

Major Blaine McGraw is accused of secretly recording and sexually assaulting more than 90 victims. At a recent arraignment, he entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

2. Check your vehicles!

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Nearly 1 million Jeeps, Rams, Dodges and Chryslers recalled
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Nearly 1 million Jeeps, Rams, Dodges and Chryslers recalled

A new Stellantis recall spans all four of the company’s American brands, including Chryslers, Dodges, Jeeps, and Rams.

3. Is it fall yet?

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Tired of the heat? Here's when Old Farmer's Almanac says cooler weather will arrive
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Tired of the heat? Here's when Old Farmer's Almanac says cooler weather will arrive

When will it finally start to feel like fall? Here's what you need to know.

4. Latest on Hayden Panettiere's death

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Hayden Panettiere's preliminary autopsy released: What it says
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Hayden Panettiere's preliminary autopsy released: What it says

Hayden Panettiere’s death remains under investigation as officials release new details from a preliminary autopsy of the beloved actress.

5. Safeway to close some of their locations

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Safeway closing more stores as Albertsons reshapes footprint after failed Kroger merger
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Safeway closing more stores as Albertsons reshapes footprint after failed Kroger merger

Safeway is closing additional stores as parent company Albertsons Companies reassesses its retail footprint following the collapse of its proposed $24.6 billion merger with Kroger.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Temperatures approach records as extreme heat warning remains
Temperatures approach records as extreme heat warning remains

Temperatures approach records as extreme heat warning remains

Temperatures across Arizona will reach up to 113 degrees this week as high pressure stays overhead, bringing muggy conditions and minor storm chances. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest as highs remain near record levels. 

Get the Full Forecast

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