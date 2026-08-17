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Colorado River cuts to drive up Arizona water prices as cities invest in infrastructure

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Drought
Published August 17, 2026 5:17 PM MST
Published August 17, 2026 5:17 PM MST
Colorado River cuts to raise Arizona water prices
Colorado River cuts to raise Arizona water prices

Colorado River cuts to raise Arizona water prices

Experts say Arizona water prices will rise as cities prepare for coming federal cuts along the Colorado River. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

The Brief

    • Arizona cities dependent on the Colorado River face impending federal water cuts, driving up local utility costs.
    • Infrastructure investments, including expanded treatment plants and advanced wastewater purification, are required to secure future water supplies.
    • Municipalities like Apache Junction maintain underground groundwater reserves and long-term storage credits to maintain service during reductions.

PHOENIX - Water experts state that no matter what happens with cuts along the Colorado River, water will start getting more expensive.

There are many reasons for that, with much on the line as federal officials announce Colorado River water cuts.

Big picture view:

In Apache Junction, local officials rely entirely on the river for their water supply.

While residents will still have water, many water solutions require infrastructure, which requires funding. Inside a city office building, a team of people, including Apache Junction Deputy Water Director Brian Draper, is working on finding water. Securing water is a necessity for Draper because Apache Junction is entirely dependent on Colorado River water.

"We can absorb some of that," Draper said. "Should we have maxed out due to demand in the next couple years, we do have groundwater supplies we don’t use right now. We also have a bank of long-term storage credits we’ve stored underground that we can recover."

Local perspective:

Apache Junction is not the only municipality in Maricopa County heavily reliant on river water. Kathryn Sorensen, with the Kyle Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, explained that residents should not expect problems at the tap.

"Residents should not be concerned about tap water shortages," Sorensen said. "But yes, their price of water is going to go up their cities, especially those more reliant on Colorado River water are going to need to invest in more infrastructure and that infrastructure is really expensive."

Infrastructure projects include a water treatment facility in Apache Junction being expanded from 4 million gallons a day to 10 million gallons a day. Officials also have plans to pilot advanced water purification that can turn wastewater into drinking water.

"The more of that we can treat once we get permitted by DEQ and we're able to out that into the system, we can augment a considerable amount of water and lower our reliance on Colorado River water," Draper said.

What's next:

Although cuts are coming for cities dependent on the river, local officials say they have solutions.

"We’re open for business. We’re welcoming new development and business to come in with the understanding they need to be cognitive of the amount of water they’re going to be using," Draper said.

Apache Junction is a fast-growing city with significant development. Officials work to ensure that development is water-smart amid uncertainty ahead.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Apache Junction Deputy Water Director Brian Draper and Kathryn Sorensen of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

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