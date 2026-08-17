Phoenix police officers placed on leave after traffic stop sparked wrongdoing accusations

The Brief Phoenix Police say two of their officers have been put on administrative leave following a traffic stop that has sparked "accusations from community members alleging criminal conduct." The traffic stop happened in South Phoenix on the night of Aug. 5. An administrative investigation will take place after a criminal probe, police say.



Phoenix Police say two of their officers have been placed on administrative leave, as the department looks into "accusations from community

members alleging criminal conduct."

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 17, Phoenix Police say based on preliminary information, the incident stems from a traffic stop that happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 in South Phoenix.

"During the traffic stop, force was used by the officers and not reported as required by policy, including the failure to activate their body‑worn cameras," read a portion of the statement. "Although details remain limited at this early stage, we recognize the seriousness of any allegation involving potential criminal behavior by our personnel."

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police did not identify the two officers allegedly involved. Police also didn't get into what allegedly happened during the traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"Our Special Investigations Detail is conducting a criminal investigation into these allegations," Phoenix Police officials wrote. "In accordance with protocol, once the criminal investigation is completed, the Professional Standards Bureau will initiate an administrative investigation. These processes are intended to ensure a thorough, impartial, and comprehensive review of the incident."