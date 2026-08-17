Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, San Carlos
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:26 PM MST until MON 9:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:40 PM MST until MON 10:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:52 PM MST until MON 10:45 PM MST, Cochise County

Phoenix police officers placed on leave after traffic stop sparked wrongdoing accusations

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 17, 2026 6:30 PM MST Published August 17, 2026 5:48 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police say two of their officers have been put on administrative leave following a traffic stop that has sparked "accusations from community members alleging criminal conduct."
    • The traffic stop happened in South Phoenix on the night of Aug. 5.
    • An administrative investigation will take place after a criminal probe, police say.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say two of their officers have been placed on administrative leave, as the department looks into "accusations from community
members alleging criminal conduct."

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 17, Phoenix Police say based on preliminary information, the incident stems from a traffic stop that happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 in South Phoenix.

"During the traffic stop, force was used by the officers and not reported as required by policy, including the failure to activate their body‑worn cameras," read a portion of the statement. "Although details remain limited at this early stage, we recognize the seriousness of any allegation involving potential criminal behavior by our personnel."

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police did not identify the two officers allegedly involved. Police also didn't get into what allegedly happened during the traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"Our Special Investigations Detail is conducting a criminal investigation into these allegations," Phoenix Police officials wrote. "In accordance with protocol, once the criminal investigation is completed, the Professional Standards Bureau will initiate an administrative investigation. These processes are intended to ensure a thorough, impartial, and comprehensive review of the incident."

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySouth PhoenixNews