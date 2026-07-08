Seen on TV: July 8

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Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa

4200 S. Alma School Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85248

https://villageclubs.com/locations/find-your-club/ocotillo/

Bake Tempe

1825 E. Guadalupe Rd., Ste F-105

Tempe, AZ 85283

https://www.instagram.com/baketempeaz/

Pigtails & Crewcuts

1730 W. Happy Valley Rd., Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/location/happyvalley/

P.F. Chang's

Live-streamed video