Seen on TV: July 8
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Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa
- 4200 S. Alma School Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85248
- https://villageclubs.com/locations/find-your-club/ocotillo/
Bake Tempe
- 1825 E. Guadalupe Rd., Ste F-105
- Tempe, AZ 85283
- https://www.instagram.com/baketempeaz/
Pigtails & Crewcuts
- 1730 W. Happy Valley Rd., Ste 105
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/location/happyvalley/
P.F. Chang's