Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, Yuma County, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
3
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Peoria school board moves meeting after police execute search warrant at headquarters

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 7, 2026 9:30 PM MST
Published July 7, 2026 9:30 PM MST
Peoria school board meeting moved after raid
Peoria school board meeting moved after raid

Peoria school board meeting moved after raid

The Peoria Unified School District relocated its board meeting to Marshall Ranch Elementary School following a police raid tied to an investigation into two former teachers. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reports.

The Brief

    • A Peoria Unified School District board meeting was relocated to Marshall Ranch Elementary School after police executed a search warrant at district headquarters.
    • The warrant is part of an ongoing investigation into former Centennial High School teachers Angela Burlaka and Haley Beck, who are accused of sexually abusing the same male student.
    • The board canceled public comment at the meeting, sparking frustration among parents and prompting criticism from a board member.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Peoria Unified School District board meeting was relocated to Marshall Ranch Elementary School on July 7, a day after police executed a search warrant at the district’s headquarters, closing operations for several days.

Law enforcement officers are seeking evidence related to allegations that former teachers Angela Burlaka and Haley Beck engaged in sexual relationships with the same male student at Centennial High School.

What they're saying:

Parents attended hoping to get more answers about the ongoing investigation, but public comment was canceled. 

"It's not just the student and the teachers involved. It impacted all the students at Centennial," said Larae Perez, a former parent in the Peoria Unified School District.

Beck is also accused of sending the student thousands of texts, offering sex, and giving the student cash, drugs, and alcohol while tampering with his grades. Burlaka allegedly sent the victim explicit videos.

"I don't condone at all what the teachers did. I would never want my child in that environment," said Ashley Perryman, a parent in the Peoria Unified School District.

The board fired Beck, and Burlaka forfeited her teaching license. While police have recommended charges, so far neither woman has been arrested. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing both cases.

The district states that it has been fully cooperating with the investigation and says officials were surprised by the July 6 search warrant.

(Previous report) Police raid Peoria school district headquarters
(Previous report) Police raid Peoria school district headquarters

(Previous report) Police raid Peoria school district headquarters

Authorities executed a search warrant at the Peoria School District headquarters on July 6 over allegations that two former Centennial High School teachers sexually abused a student. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

Dig deeper:

"The search warrant might be looking for any sort of notes on campus, any sort of emails that might be in their email system, any sort of evidence that could help prove the case for the prosecution," attorney Benjamin Taylor said.

At the meeting, the board canceled public comment.

"That's never happened before. This is a regularly scheduled meeting, not just a public hearing, but a regular scheduled meeting, and that should not have been removed," said Heather Rooks, a Peoria Unified School District board member.

Related

Arizona lawmakers target Peoria school district over alleged abuse cover-up
article

Arizona lawmakers target Peoria school district over alleged abuse cover-up

More leadership shakeups are hitting the embattled Peoria Unified School District amid a major school sex scandal. On May 19, the governing board voted out the incoming interim superintendent, sparking a massive wave of public backlash.

However, board President Jeff Tobey says the intent wasn't malicious.

"There is no attempt to silence or shut out the community. This is the specific and implicit purpose of this public hearing," Tobey said.

Parents say they are upset by the decision.

"Parents just don’t understand why. We come to ask questions … and removing the public comment doesn’t allow us the opportunity to do that," Perez said.

The board did not discuss the allegations in the meeting and did not have an agenda item to do that.

What's next:

The Governing Board will hold an additional meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, to address district business not included on the agenda.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen reported on this story by interviewing Centennial High School parents, board President Jeff Tobey and attorney Benjamin Taylor. Information from past FOX 10 news reports were also used.

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaEducationNews