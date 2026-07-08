Toddler found alive in AZ hospital morgue; latest on Mitch McConnell | Nightly Roundup

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Illness known to cause explosive diarrhea continues to spread in the U.S.; Some Arizonans are using a less-than-conventional way to beat the heat; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

1. Toddler found breathing in East Valley morgue

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2. Man arrested following dramatic police encounter

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3. "Explosive diarrhea" parasitic illness continues to spread

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4. Latest on Mitch McConnell's health

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5. An unusual way to beat the heat

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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