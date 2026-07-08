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Toddler found alive in AZ hospital morgue; latest on Mitch McConnell | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated July 8, 2026 6:35 PM MST Published July 8, 2026 6:31 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Illness known to cause explosive diarrhea continues to spread in the U.S.; Some Arizonans are using a less-than-conventional way to beat the heat; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

1. Toddler found breathing in East Valley morgue

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Gilbert toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being declared dead
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Gilbert toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being declared dead

An 18-month-old Gilbert boy was found breathing in a hospital morgue nearly five hours after being declared dead following a pool incident.

2. Man arrested following dramatic police encounter

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Cocaine dealer rams cop car, falls through attic ceiling during SWAT arrest: Scottsdale PD
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Cocaine dealer rams cop car, falls through attic ceiling during SWAT arrest: Scottsdale PD

A man faces a laundry list of charges after authorities say he rammed a police vehicle during an undercover drug sting, forced his roommate to take the blame and later fell through an attic ceiling while hiding from SWAT officers.

3. "Explosive diarrhea" parasitic illness continues to spread

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Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread
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Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread

Cases of cyclosporiasis, the foodborne parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," continue to rise across the U.S. amid the summer heat.

4. Latest on Mitch McConnell's health

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Mitch McConnell's wife releases statement as senator remains hospitalized
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Mitch McConnell's wife releases statement as senator remains hospitalized

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s weeks-long hospitalization is fueling widespread speculation about his health – and growing public pressure for his office to provide an update on his condition.

5. An unusual way to beat the heat

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Extreme heat drives residents to Arizona nudist community pool
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Extreme heat drives residents to Arizona nudist community pool

On a hot day, Arizona residents are looking for unique ways to beat the extreme heat, like leaving their clothes behind at a nudist park.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona faces extreme heat up to 113 degrees as storms threaten the region
Arizona faces extreme heat up to 113 degrees as storms threaten the region

Arizona faces extreme heat up to 113 degrees as storms threaten the region

Extreme heat continues in the Phoenix-metro area, while incoming eastern Arizona thunderstorms will bring rain and winds of up to 35 mph. 

Get the Full Forecast

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