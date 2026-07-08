Toddler found alive in AZ hospital morgue; latest on Mitch McConnell | Nightly Roundup

Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, Yuma County, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park