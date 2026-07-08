1 dead after car crashed into brick wall in north Phoenix neighborhood

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The Brief One person died after a car crashed into a brick wall on July 8 near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road. Police say officers found the crash scene after responding to reports of possible shots fired in the area. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.



An investigation into possible shots fired early Wednesday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood led to the discovery of a crashed car with an injured person inside, who later died at the hospital.

What we know:

The incident happened just after midnight on July 8 near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a crash and possible shots fired in the area. Once at the scene, officers found a person inside a crashed car. The victim was taken to a hospital by firefighters where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the crash.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Map of the crash scene: