1 dead after car crashed into brick wall in north Phoenix neighborhood
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PHOENIX - An investigation into possible shots fired early Wednesday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood led to the discovery of a crashed car with an injured person inside, who later died at the hospital.
What we know:
The incident happened just after midnight on July 8 near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road.
Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a crash and possible shots fired in the area. Once at the scene, officers found a person inside a crashed car. The victim was taken to a hospital by firefighters where they were pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the crash.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
Map of the crash scene:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department