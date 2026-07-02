Alleged assault in Phoenix leaves 1 hospitalized

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The Brief Phoenix Police responded to a stabbing call at 32nd Street and Indian School Road. They say the suspect had been assaulted, not stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.



On the morning of July 2, police responded to a call about a stabbing, finding one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

What we know:

Around 5:15 a.m. Phoenix Police responded to a stabbing call at 32nd Street and Indian School Road near an Assisted Living Center.

The initial call indicated a stabbing, but preliminary information suggests the victim was physically assaulted by the suspect, not stabbed.

Phoenix Fire transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Officers located an adult male suspect and took him into custody.

What we don't know:

Phoenix police have not released the identities of the victim and suspect involved in the incident.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

Map of the cross streets where the incident occurred: