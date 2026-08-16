Fast-moving blaze forces 30 to evacuate from Phoenix hotel

The Brief A second-alarm fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Travelodge hotel near West Greenway Road and North Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix. More than 30 guests were evacuated and over 50 units were affected as flames spread quickly to the second floor and attic. No injuries were reported, while the cause remains under investigation.



A second-alarm fire at the Travelodge hotel in Phoenix caused 30 guests to be evacuated from their rooms.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the hotel off West Greenway Road and North Black Canyon Highway.

What they're saying:

"It was crazy. I didn't think it was gonna get that big. The fire spread really, really quickly and my friend kept going there, kicking in the doors, making sure everyone was okay," Lexi Alvarado said.

Casey Smith, an onsite security worker, described the rapid evacuation.

"I evacuated the fire— side of the building. It happened pretty fast. I believe I still have a picture of the fire rolling," Smith said.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials say the heavy smoke and fire was coming from the second floor of the building. The 30 people quickly evacuated, and more than 50 units were affected.

"It's bad, it doesn't look like it from here, but the whole top roof up there, caved in right above my room, is where the fire started spread super quickly. Within five minutes, the whole building on flames. Had to go in, cut the roof open and everything," Alvarado said.

Smith noted how fast the flames traveled through the structure.

"Between 5 to 15 minutes went from the stairwell and expanded out pretty quick," Smith said.

What's next:

The good news is that no one was hurt. The Community Assistance Program and hotel management are working to re-assign guests to new rooms.

"They were all moved to different rooms and community response helped them find other places," Smith said. "The damage from the rooms, if you got closer be able to smell the smoke in the stairwell. This is the side the fire was on. You can see extensive damage in the attic because it started to spread to the attic as well."

The cause remains under investigation.

Map of the area of the hotel fire.