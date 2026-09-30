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Suns' Dillon Brooks charged with DUI stemming from Scottsdale arrest

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 30, 2026 1:36 PM MST
Published September 30, 2026 1:36 PM MST
article

Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 19, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks has been charged with DUI months after he was arrested in Scottsdale.
    • Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 28.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks has been charged with DUI months after he was arrested in Scottsdale.

According to court records, Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 28 on a Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

The backstory:

Brooks was arrested on March 6 and was subsequently released from police custody about an hour later.

Dillon Brooks (Scottsdale Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Following his arrest, police released body-camera video of the incident.

In the video, a Scottsdale police officer could be heard telling Brooks he smelled marijuana. Brooks said he hadn't smoked or drunk in the last six months. The officer then told Brooks it smelled like a dispensary in the car.

Dillon Brooks: Scottsdale PD releases arrest video
Dillon Brooks: Scottsdale PD releases arrest video

Dillon Brooks: Scottsdale PD releases arrest video

Scottsdale Police have released body camera footage of Phoenix Suns player Dillon Brooks, as he was being placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI. Brooks was pulled over overnight, but was later released.

After taking Brooks' information, more officers arrived, and a field sobriety test was conducted. The test included standing on one foot, following a pen with his eyes, and walking in a straight line. Brooks appeared cooperative the entire time.

After a breathalyzer test, police put Brooks in handcuffs.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Scottsdale City Court records obtained by FOX 10, and a FOX 10 report on Brooks' arrest on March 6, 2026.

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