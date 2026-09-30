Suns' Dillon Brooks charged with DUI stemming from Scottsdale arrest

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The Brief Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks has been charged with DUI months after he was arrested in Scottsdale. Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 28.



Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks has been charged with DUI months after he was arrested in Scottsdale.

According to court records, Brooks is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 28 on a Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

The backstory:

Brooks was arrested on March 6 and was subsequently released from police custody about an hour later.

Dillon Brooks (Scottsdale Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Following his arrest, police released body-camera video of the incident.

In the video, a Scottsdale police officer could be heard telling Brooks he smelled marijuana. Brooks said he hadn't smoked or drunk in the last six months. The officer then told Brooks it smelled like a dispensary in the car.

After taking Brooks' information, more officers arrived, and a field sobriety test was conducted. The test included standing on one foot, following a pen with his eyes, and walking in a straight line. Brooks appeared cooperative the entire time.

After a breathalyzer test, police put Brooks in handcuffs.