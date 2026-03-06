Dillon Brooks: Phoenix Suns star accused of DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ says

article

The Brief Dillon Brooks, a small forward for the Phoenix Suns, was arrested on March 6 for an alleged DUI in Scottsdale. TMZ reports Brooks "was respectful and cooperative before being released" by police. Brooks came to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.



What they're saying:

According to TMZ, Brooks was arrested on March 6 at around 2 a.m. Brooks was released from police custody about an hour later.

"We're told he was respectful and cooperative before being released," TMZ said.

Dillon Brooks (Scottsdale Police Department)

"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information," the Suns said in a statement via the Associated Press. "We have no further comment at this time."

Dig deeper:

Brooks has been sidelined for weeks due to a hand injury. He came to the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

The Suns are battling for a playoff spot this season, with a 35-27 record. Phoenix lost to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.