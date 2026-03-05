Iran war: Gas prices rising amid worries over length of fighting

The Brief Gas prices are going up across the U.S. amid the ongoing Iran conflict. Prices reportedly went up 30 cents per gallon over the past week. Some drivers in Phoenix say they are feeling the pinch.



Gas prices are going higher in a hurry across the country, including Arizona, amid worries that the fighting in the Middle East will last a long time.

By the numbers:

Prices are up about 30 cents a gallon over the past week, and 10 cents higher overnight.

At a gas station at 16th Street and Thomas in Phoenix, the price on March 5 is $3.39 a gallon if customers pay by credit. If they pay in cash, the cost is $3.29, and for diesel, it's $3.99.

While these are some of the best prices drivers can find in the area, some are still complaining.

What they're saying:

"It’s ridiculous. I can barely even afford it myself sometimes," said driver Anissa.

Abdul, who drives for Uber, said he feels the pinch every time he fills up, which is nearly every day.

"If I spend, like, $40 on gas, I have to make sure I make extra so I can make the difference with the gas that I spent," Abdul said.

Some drivers said it's not only gas prices, but everything from groceries to electricity, homes, and healthcare. Prices are high on just about everything, everywhere, all at once.

"Everything! Food, everything, and then you know when I see a lot of families that do struggle, you know, 'cause you know where I work out this time to afford a couple of cents, you know?" said one driver.

With most essential items like gas, there’s no place to turn, as people will have to pay when they need it.

"At the end of the day, like, I’m not gonna stop driving my car. Like, I still have to get from point A to point B, so you know, they know that, so ha ha," said Sadie.

Big picture view:

The pain of the pump may only get worse the longer there is trouble in the Middle East.

"20% of the world‘s crude oil goes through the Strait of Hormuz, and that is why we’re seeing gas prices jump," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

What's next:

How much higher could gas prices go? Most experts seem to put it between 10 to 25 cents a gallon higher than March 5.