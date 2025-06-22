Expand / Collapse search

Rockets acquire Durant in trade with Suns, AP source says

By
Published  June 22, 2025 3:35pm MST
Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockets defeated the Suns 148-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackn

The Brief

    • It appears Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is headed to play for the Houston Rockets.
    • The deal ends weeks of speculation about Durant's future after other NBA teams were interested in acquiring him.

PHOENIX - The Houston Rockets have finalized a blockbuster trade to acquire 15-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.

In exchange for Durant, the Rockets are sending Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and six future draft picks, including the No. 10 selection in Wednesday's NBA draft. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade remains subject to NBA approval.

The deal concludes weeks of speculation regarding Durant's future. While teams such as Miami and Minnesota were reportedly in discussions, Phoenix ultimately accepted Houston's offer.

ESPN was the first to report the trade.

The Source

  • Information in this article was sourced from reporting from the Associated Press.

