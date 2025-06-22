Rockets acquire Durant in trade with Suns, AP source says

article

The Brief It appears Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is headed to play for the Houston Rockets. The deal ends weeks of speculation about Durant's future after other NBA teams were interested in acquiring him.



The Houston Rockets have finalized a blockbuster trade to acquire 15-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.

In exchange for Durant, the Rockets are sending Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and six future draft picks, including the No. 10 selection in Wednesday's NBA draft. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade remains subject to NBA approval.

The deal concludes weeks of speculation regarding Durant's future. While teams such as Miami and Minnesota were reportedly in discussions, Phoenix ultimately accepted Houston's offer.

ESPN was the first to report the trade.