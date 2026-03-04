Welding fire shuts down San Tan Valley Walmart

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fire broke out on March 4 at a Walmart in San Tan Valley located near Hunt Highway and Gary Road. (Rural Metro Fire San Tan Valley)

A San Tan Valley Walmart will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out at the store on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Rural Metro Fire San Tan Valley says errant sparks from welding being done on an appliance sparked the fire, which then spread to paper towels on nearby shelves.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after getting to the store.

One person suffered a minor injury during the incident.

What they're saying:

According to a post from the store's Facebook page, the Walmart will be closed until further notice.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working diligently with local authorities to address all safety concerns and restore operations as quickly as possible," the post read.

Map of where the Walmart is located: