Woman indicted for allegedly taking girl from Avondale home, prompting Amber Alert

A woman accused of taking a child from her Avondale home, setting off an Amber Alert, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Marina Noriega, 23, is accused of custodial interference and second-degree burglary, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on March 6.

The backstory:

On Feb. 21, an Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who disappeared from her home at around 8 a.m. near 118th Avenue and Thomas Road.

A tipster reported picking 23-year-old Marina Noriega and Rogers up near Friendship Park in Avondale and driving them to Maricopa, where Noriega mentioned catching a train to California. Surveillance video showed her in Maricopa with Rogers. According to court documents, Noriega said they slept on the street.

The next day, Noriega and Rogers were found at a Phoenix QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

‘Oh my God, that’s her'

Camelback Moving employees spotted the pair at the QuikTrip and recognized them from the Amber Alert.

"Oh my God, that's her," said one of the employees in a video from inside their moving truck that was shared with FOX 10. "I knew, you know, we had to do something. I can't just can just ignore it."

"Is it really?" another employee asked.

"Yep, that's her. Looks like her. That's exactly what she looks like," the employee replied.

The movers used their trucks to block Noriega's car, preventing her from leaving until police arrived at the scene.

Rogers was not hurt and Noriega was taken into custody. The Amber Alert was canceled.

Dig deeper:

The child's parents told police that Noriega was a transient who they were letting stay the night at their home because she had nowhere else to go.

Noriega later told detectives the 2-year-old was her long-lost daughter who she found in Arizona, before admitting she took her and couldn’t give a reason why. She remains jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.