Phoenix movers spot Amber Alert suspect at gas station, block her car until police arrive

The Brief Kehlani Rogers, 3, was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home on Feb. 21, prompting an Amber Alert. Rogers and the suspect in the Amber Alert, 23-year-old Marina Noriega, were spotted the following day at a Phoenix QuikTrip. Camelback Moving employees spotted Noriega at the QuikTrip, and blocked her vehicle with their trucks until police arrived at the scene.



A Valley moving company played a large role in helping to save a young girl who was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home.

The backstory:

On Feb. 21, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who disappeared from her home near 118th Avenue and Thomas Road. Rogers was last seen with 23-year-old Marina Noriega.

The following day, Rogers was found after a possible sighting was reported at a Phoenix QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Rogers was not hurt and Noriega was taken into custody. The Amber Alert was canceled.

‘Oh my God, that’s her'

What they're saying:

Camelback Moving shared video with FOX 10, showing some of their workers at the QuikTrip.

A security guard who first spotted a woman and child matching those in the Amber Alert description enlisted the help of the Camelback Moving crew to help with the situation.

"Oh my God, that's her," said one of the Camelback Moving employees.

"Is it really?" another employee asked.

"Yep, that's her. Looks like her. That's exactly what she looks like," the employee replied.

The moving crew then used their trucks to block Noriega's vehicle, trapping her in the parking lot until police arrived at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Officials with Camelback Moving say they recently began training employees in human-trafficking awareness training.

"We are incredibly proud of our community heroes for their courage, quick thinking and teamwork," Camelback Moving President Chad Olsen said. "Their actions exemplify what it means to look out for our community and to take its safety seriously. This is a powerful reminder that the Amber Alert system works. We also want to express our sincere gratitude that Kehlani was safely returned to her family."

