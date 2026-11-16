Bad Phoenix crash sends 3 to hospital; Barbie Hotel coming to Arizona l Morning News Brief

From a north Phoenix crash, to a new 007, and a Barbie Hotel in Glendale, here are your top stories for November 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Men fighting for their lives following Phoenix crash

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2. Trump urges Congress to fund air traffic control upgrades after FAA ground stop

3. And the new 007 is…

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4. Flight operations returning to normal at Phoenix Sky Harbor after FAA ground stop

5. Mattel Adventure Park is now Mattel City