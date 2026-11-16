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Bad Phoenix crash sends 3 to hospital; Barbie Hotel coming to Arizona l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated November 16, 2026 10:32 AM MST Published November 16, 2026 10:04 AM MST

From a north Phoenix crash, to a new 007, and a Barbie Hotel in Glendale, here are your top stories for November 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Men fighting for their lives following Phoenix crash

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3 men critically injured in crash at north Phoenix intersection
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3 men critically injured in crash at north Phoenix intersection

A crash on Nov. 15 at the intersection of 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue left three men in critical condition.

2. Trump urges Congress to fund air traffic control upgrades after FAA ground stop

3. And the new 007 is…

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New James Bond actor announced: Here’s who will play 007
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New James Bond actor announced: Here’s who will play 007

The search for the next 007 is officially shaken, not stirred. Here’s who has been cast to play the next James Bond.

4. Flight operations returning to normal at Phoenix Sky Harbor after FAA ground stop

5. Mattel Adventure Park is now Mattel City

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Mattel City in Glendale: Theme park at VAI Resort expands with Barbie Hotel
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Mattel City in Glendale: Theme park at VAI Resort expands with Barbie Hotel

Mattel Adventure Park at VAI Resort in Glendale is expanding into Mattel City. Developers say plans include the world's first Barbie Hotel, a second themed hotel tower, more rides, new attractions, and extra dining options.

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