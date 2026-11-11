Maricopa County Legislative District 27 race headed for automatic recount

article

The Brief Maricopa County election officials announced that final, unofficial results released Nov. 11 show the Legislative District 27 race appears headed for an automatic recount under state law. Democrat Deborah Howard led the two-seat House race with 40,161 votes, leaving incumbent Republicans Lisa Fink and Tony Rivero separated by 311 votes for the final seat. A court-ordered recount cannot begin until after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State canvass the results, starting with a county canvass meeting on Nov. 18.



Maricopa County election officials said the Legislative District 27 race appears headed for an automatic recount under state law, according to final, unofficial results released Nov. 11.

"The contest is a vote for two and the candidates in second and third place are within the .5% margin. A recount must be ordered by a court and cannot begin until after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State canvass results," the elections department said.

Incumbent Republicans Lisa Fink and Tony Rivero both hold seats in the two-member House district, but Democrat Deborah Howard claimed one of them, forcing Fink and Rivero to compete against each other for the final seat.

By the numbers:

Vote totals released Nov. 11 showed Fink ahead of Rivero with 33,724 votes to 33,413, a margin of 311 votes. Howard led the race with 40,161 votes.

Maricopa County staffed 254 vote centers with more than 4,000 poll workers on Election Day, when 208,658 people voted in person and another 49,245 dropped off mail-in ballots to be tabulated. Election officials had posted 99% of the county's total results by Friday, Nov. 6.

Where is LD-27?:

The district spans suburban neighborhoods across Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.

What's next:

To verify that vote-counting machines functioned properly throughout the election, Maricopa County will conduct a post-election logic and accuracy test at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center. (Click here to watch live)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, to canvass the results. Election totals remain unofficial until that vote takes place. (Click here to watch live)