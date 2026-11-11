Mesa embalmer investigated; screwworm limits pet travel | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on a tragic building collapse in New York to new water-saving measures in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Veterans Day, November 11, 2026.
1. Latest on building collapse in New York
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The partial collapse of a building in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday has turned deadly, according to officials.
2. What's next after failed Pete Hegseth impeachment efforts
3. Pest sparks new pet travel rules
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Arizona has confirmed six New World screwworm cases, prompting at least nine states to mandate pre-travel veterinary checks that pet and service animal owners say add financial burdens.
4. Ex-funeral home director faces new scrutiny
5. Phoenix to enact more water conservation measures amid ongoing drought
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Phoenix is preparing to enter Stage 2 of its Drought Management Plan in January, asking residents for a voluntary 5% cut in water use as Colorado River supply reductions loom.