Mesa embalmer investigated; screwworm limits pet travel | Nightly Roundup

From the latest on a tragic building collapse in New York to new water-saving measures in Phoenix, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Veterans Day, November 11, 2026.

1. Latest on building collapse in New York

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2. What's next after failed Pete Hegseth impeachment efforts

3. Pest sparks new pet travel rules

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4. Ex-funeral home director faces new scrutiny

5. Phoenix to enact more water conservation measures amid ongoing drought