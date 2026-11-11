Phoenix Symphony launches commission amid ongoing financial crisis

The Brief The Phoenix Symphony faces severe financial strain after suspending performances and temporarily laying off 66 full-time musicians. Management secured enough funding to sustain operations through the end of the year while forming an 11-member commission to build a sustainable model. The symphony resumes performances with a concert at the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale followed by weekend shows in downtown Phoenix.



The Phoenix Symphony pulled back the curtain on its financial troubles, after hitting a sour note this season that included suspending performances and laying off musicians.

Big picture view:

While management found enough money to stay afloat through the rest of the year, questions remain about what happens after that. While rehearsals resumed, observers were asked not to play the music over licensing issues.

Local perspective:

Symphony musicians are fine-tuning their performances down to the last note, while facing the reality that the future is out of step, including Louis DeMartino on clarinet.

"It’s heartbreaking. A lot of emotions. It’s been very scary. I just moved here a month ago. I just won the job back in May," DeMartino said.

Playing with the symphony is a full-time job for these musicians, earned after a lifetime of hard work. Then suddenly, all 66 were laid off.

The other side:

Leaders have acknowledged they need to change their tune.

"How we can do it better more efficiently, more cost-effectively and just just generate a sustainable model," said Dr. Oliver Harper, a symphony board member.

The symphony survives on a mix of ticket sales, endowment earnings, and drumming up big donations. To address the crisis, leaders are setting up what they call the American Symphony Commission. The 11 members, including business people from the community, are trying to strike the right chord and think outside the box with their so-called Next Movement campaign.

"I wanna run a 10K and donate it to the symphony. I wanna get my friends together and have a little party and have it benefit the symphony. How can we open up so that our community can work together?" said Naquana Borrero, vice president of development.

What Musicians Are Saying:

In this high-stakes game of musical chairs are the musicians themselves, practicing their hardest and playing their best. As for what comes next, they will have to play it by ear.

"I always try to stay optimistic. You have to be in this career. Otherwise, you should just really do something else, 'cause it’s just – you’re always dealing with stuff like this, but I am staying optimistic. I mean, it would be devastating not to be able to do it," DeMartino said.

What's next:

The Phoenix Symphony has a performance scheduled at the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale, followed by full symphony performances over the weekend in Downtown Phoenix.