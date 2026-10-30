Phoenix Symphony musicians face uncertain future with 3 shows left

The Brief The Phoenix Symphony is facing layoffs of 66 musicians following an announcement to suspend operations due to financial difficulties. Musicians launched the "Face the Music" campaign to share their stories and highlight the impact of the impending layoffs and loss of benefits. The Symphony's financial situation is complicated by a court motion seeking to reverse a $6.5 million donation from the Glenn and May Tansley Revocable Trust.



More than 60 Phoenix Symphony musicians are facing layoffs, as the organization prepares to suspend operations following a performance on Nov. 1.

Now, the musicians are sharing their stories through a new campaign called "Face the Music."

Big picture view:

The campaign features 66 musicians, including Bridget Pasker, the symphony's associate principal cellist, whose connection to music began in childhood.

"I started playing when I was 4," Pasker said.

Her mother is a retired violinist, and one of Pasker's earliest memories is running down the hallway to ask her mother whether she was playing a scale.

Now, Pasker says the potential layoffs threaten not only her career but also her financial security.

"I'm losing my job, losing health care. This is my main source of income, just like anyone else's job. It's true of everyone, all 66 musicians that are being laid off on Monday," she said.

The other side:

The symphony says ongoing operating deficits and financial obligations have made it impossible to complete the season.

In a statement, The Phoenix Symphony said increased ticket sales and philanthropic support have not been enough to offset the shortfall, and anticipated contributions have fallen below what is needed to sustain operations.

The Phoenix Symphony says its board and management will use the suspension to address outstanding financial obligations, reassess revenue and fundraising needs, and determine what it will take to resume operations.

Dig deeper:

The organization's financial situation also faces a legal challenge.

According to Maricopa County court records, attorneys for the Glenn and May Tansley Revocable Trust filed a motion Oct. 22 asking a judge to vacate an Oct. 14 order gifting the symphony $6.5 million.

In the motion, trust attorneys allege the symphony failed to disclose its financial condition and ability to continue operating before the order was signed, despite likely having knowledge of those developments.

Phoenix Symphony has released a statement on the matter. It reads:

"The Phoenix Symphony remains grateful beyond words for the extraordinarily generosity of Glenn and May Tansley. Our top priority has always been to honor the Tansleys' wishes by preserving the principal in a memorial fund and to use only interest and dividends to support the Symphony.

We disagree with the Trustee’s characterization of the Symphony’s actions and we will respond to this motion in court shortly. Suspending the season does not mean the Phoenix Symphony has ceased operating, as alleged by the Trustee. We remain active and we are working day and night to put the orchestra on a sustainable financial footing so performances can resume.

To be clear, we asked that the gift go to the Phoenix Symphony Support Foundation, the separate organization that oversees our endowment. That request was consistent with our existing Gift Acceptance Policy and intended to safeguard the money in accordance with the Tansleys' wishes and the court’s requirements. Neither the Symphony nor the Support Foundation has received any of this money.

We understand the impact of the suspension of the 2026-27 season will have on our musicians, patrons and community. Our responsibility is to address these financial challenges honestly, protect our donors’ intentions and preserve a future for a world-class orchestra that has served Phoenix for nearly 80 years."

What's next:

Pasker says the musicians' union contract expires on Nov. 1, and they need a new agreement in place before returning to the stage. She says that the board and management have expressed a willingness to begin discussions and negotiations.

Still, Pasker says the musicians have found ways to support one another through the uncertainty.

"Everything that everyone has done this past, like, 10 days is just incredible. The amount that we've been able to accomplish and support each other and get things organized and make sure that everyone's going to be taken care of is really quite astonishing," she said.