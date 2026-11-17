Woman stabbed at Phoenix motel, suspect sought
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PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose following a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a Phoenix motel that left a woman hurt.
What we know:
At 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, Phoenix police say they were called to a motel near 24th Drive and Grand Avenue for reports of an injured person. Once at the scene, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. The woman was taken to a hospital by firefighters with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.
Map of where the stabbing happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department