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The Brief A woman was stabbed on Nov. 17 at a Phoenix motel near 24th Drive and Grand Avenue. The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.



A suspect is on the loose following a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a Phoenix motel that left a woman hurt.

What we know:

At 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, Phoenix police say they were called to a motel near 24th Drive and Grand Avenue for reports of an injured person. Once at the scene, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. The woman was taken to a hospital by firefighters with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.

Map of where the stabbing happened: