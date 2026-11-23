The Brief A Union Pacific train collided with a semi-truck in Maricopa around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23. Officials report no injuries to the train crew or the truck driver, who was heading to a Coolidge cotton gin. Authorities have not released any names or determined what caused the crash.



A train collided with a semi-truck in Maricopa Monday morning, and police say there aren't any reports of injuries.

What we know:

The Nov. 23 crash happened near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and White and Parker Road at around 11:15 a.m.

A semitrailer heading to River Co-op Gin, a cotton gin in Coolidge, collided with the train, spilling cotton across the road. The driver is not employed by the company.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A semi-truck heading to a Coolidge cotton gin was struck by a Union Pacific train in Maricopa, Arizona on Nov. 23, 2026, sparking an investigation into the cause.

What they're saying:

"A Union Pacific train collided with a semitrailer truck on the tracks in Maricopa, Arizona," Union Pacific spokesperson Jill Micek said. "The train crew was not injured, and there are no reports of injuries to the truck driver. The incident, which occurred at the North White and Parker Road crossing, is under investigation."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident. There's no word about what caused this crash.

Map of the area where the collision happened