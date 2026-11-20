The Brief Skies were sunny and temperatures were cooler than normal across Arizona over the weekend, with Phoenix reaching the low 70s on Sunday. A disturbance tracking through northern Arizona on Monday will bring high clouds and a slight temperature drop, with Phoenix starting at 49 degrees and reaching 70 degrees. Quiet weather will continue through Thanksgiving week with no travel issues in Arizona as highs climb into the mid-70s on Thanksgiving Day and the upper 70s next weekend.



It was a beautiful weekend across Arizona. Aside from some light, spotty showers in the mountains on Friday through early Saturday, skies were sunny and temperatures were cooler than normal. Phoenix stayed in the 60s on Saturday and warmed into the low 70s Sunday.

Tomorrow:

Temperatures will fall a few degrees on Monday, as a disturbance tracks through northern Arizona. Skies will stay dry, but a couple rounds of high clouds will float overhead. Phoenix will start around 49 degrees in the morning, before warming to 70 degrees for the high temperature.

Big picture view:

The weather is staying quiet across Arizona all week. There will be no Thanksgiving travel issues within Arizona. Temperatures will gradually warm back above average by Wednesday, and the warmup will continue through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-70s for Thanksgiving Day in Phoenix, and climb into the upper 70s for the weekend to follow.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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