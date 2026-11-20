Arizona weather forecast: Dry skies and warming trend through Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - It was a beautiful weekend across Arizona. Aside from some light, spotty showers in the mountains on Friday through early Saturday, skies were sunny and temperatures were cooler than normal. Phoenix stayed in the 60s on Saturday and warmed into the low 70s Sunday.
Tomorrow:
Temperatures will fall a few degrees on Monday, as a disturbance tracks through northern Arizona. Skies will stay dry, but a couple rounds of high clouds will float overhead. Phoenix will start around 49 degrees in the morning, before warming to 70 degrees for the high temperature.
Big picture view:
The weather is staying quiet across Arizona all week. There will be no Thanksgiving travel issues within Arizona. Temperatures will gradually warm back above average by Wednesday, and the warmup will continue through the weekend.
Highs will be in the mid-70s for Thanksgiving Day in Phoenix, and climb into the upper 70s for the weekend to follow.
Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
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The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts.