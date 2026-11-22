The Brief One person was shot on Nov. 22 at a light rail station near I-17 and Peoria Avenue. The victim is in serious condition. Police say the suspect is not in custody.



A shooting on Sunday morning at a light rail station in north Phoenix left one person hurt, and the suspect remains on the loose.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Metrocenter light rail station near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.

Phoenix police say one person was hospitalized with serious injuries. The suspect is not in custody.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened: