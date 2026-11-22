1 shot at north Phoenix light rail station, suspect sought
PHOENIX - A shooting on Sunday morning at a light rail station in north Phoenix left one person hurt, and the suspect remains on the loose.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Metrocenter light rail station near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.
Phoenix police say one person was hospitalized with serious injuries. The suspect is not in custody.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department