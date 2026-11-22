The Brief The ASU Gammage performing arts center in Arizona was originally designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Baghdad before being built on the university campus in 1964. The historic venue features a rose quartz paste exterior, 3,017 seats, and one of the country’s largest orchestral pits capable of fitting a 70-person orchestra. Beyond hosting major Broadway shows like "Hamilton" and "Wicked," the facility generates a $50 million economic impact in the state and employs 300 part-and full-time staff.



ASU is known for its innovation and athletics, but it also has a remarkable multi-use facility: ASU Gammage. A spotlight is being put on its performing arts center, seeing how it came to be.

A lot of stories have been shared on this stage, but ASU Gammage also has a story of its own.

"This is a magical place," ASU Gammage Executive Director Colleen Jennings-Roggensack said.

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The historic building was the final build of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Jennings-Roggensack says the now-staple in Arizona was originally built for Baghdad.

"It was to have been the Bagdad Opera House. But King Faisal II was disposed, so Frank Lloyd Wright was very good friends with Grady Gammage," Jennings-Roggensack said. "President Gammage said, a great university, Arizona State University, deserves a great performing arts center, and Mr. Wright said I just happened to have plans for a great performing arts center."

The rest, as they say, was history. The building, with a glittering rose quartz paste exterior, was completed in 1964 and now has 3,017 seats and one of the country’s largest orchestral pits, fitting a 70-person orchestra.

ASU Gammage has original theater features like a trap door, but has also been upgraded with elevators, more restrooms, and newer technology.

"There’s an old that still works and is marvelous and the new that we have put in, which is all quite wonderful," Jennings-Roggensack said.

Becoming a go-to for major Broadway productions straight from New York, like "Hamilton" and "Wicked," but also hosting meaningful community gatherings like citizen swearing-in ceremonies, movies, and speaker series.

"This is an uplifting place. This is a place where it's filled with joy. It’s also a place that challenges you.... it makes you think, but it also says entertainment," Jennings-Roggensack said.

Local perspective:

Its impact is extending beyond the stage. ASU Gammage employs 300 part-and full-time employees and has an economic impact of $50 million in the state from its Broadway offerings alone, with people visiting, eating at local restaurants, and buying tickets. The center is ready to welcome you for years to come.

"You will be sitting in your seat and as the curtain rises, you will be on a journey that you will never forget," Jennings-Roggensack said.

Map of ASU Gammage: