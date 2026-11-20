The Brief Nearly three weeks after Oct. 31 flooding devastated parts of Yavapai County, state officials have assessed 289 homes, finding 78 destroyed and 137 with major damage. State and federal partners are working to secure FEMA disaster aid before the Dec. 2 request deadline, with a draft declaration expected Monday. Residents in Cornville and Cottonwood are not waiting for government funding and are already cleaning out mud and launching local relief efforts.



Yavapai County and state officials outlined ongoing flood recovery efforts on November 20, detailing the extent of the damage, emergency response operations and the steps needed to secure federal disaster assistance.

Nearly three weeks after flooding devastated parts of the Verde Valley, hundreds of homes remain damaged and residents continue to face a lengthy recovery.

During November 20’s update, Yavapai County emergency officials said they performed 90 swift-water rescues as heavy rain continued Nov. 1, saving more than 100 people.

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Britton Holdaway, interim director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, said the state has assessed 289 homes in Yavapai County. Of those, 78 were destroyed and 137 sustained major damage. Hundreds more homes still need to be assessed.



State and federal partners are working to document the damage and build a case for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for residents and the county.

What they're saying:

So far, Holdaway said FEMA has confirmed $5 million in damage in Yavapai County and $14 million statewide.

"We feel very confident with these numbers, the impacts that we’ve been able to identify with your local EM staff, that we have a very strong and solid case to make for individual assistance here in the county," Holdaway said.



Holdaway said the state has until Dec. 2 to request FEMA assistance. Officials expect to complete a draft disaster declaration by Monday and send it to the governor for consideration Nov. 25.



While officials work through the declaration process, residents say immediate needs remain and many cannot afford to wait for state or federal funding.



Ken Wood, a Cottonwood resident, has been helping deliver critical resources to flood victims since the disaster began. He has since started a nonprofit focused on helping the community rebuild, a process that could take months or even years.



"I know the government’s trying to do what they can, but my people are freezing. They don’t have what everybody has up there, and I’m trying to give it to them. They need heaters, they need things for everyday life and just somebody to give them hope," Wood said.



Having helped other states recover from disasters, Wood said seeing the devastation in his own community has been especially difficult.



"I grew up with them. It’s heartbreaking for me every night to come home and know that those people are out there with nothing. We can’t turn our back. That’s not the society we live in," he said.



In Cornville, 81-year-old April Troxell is among the residents still working to clean up flood damage to her family’s properties, which have been in the area for decades.



Troxell said she has spent long days removing mud and tearing out drywall that has already begun to mold.



"To see this kind of destruction that came with this flood, you almost have to come and look at it, because it’s just mind-boggling," Troxell said.

What you can do:

Yavapai County encourages residents to visit yavapaiready.gov/recover for information on resources, and how to submit a damage assessment form.

Wood said a GoFundMe has been set up to help residents in the Verde Valley rebuild. Information on that can be found here.