Seen on TV: November 20
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Rustler’s Rooste
- 8383 S. 48th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- https://www.rustlersrooste.com/
2026 Gilbert Days Rodeo
- Nov. 20-22
- Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center
- 20464 E. Riggs Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://www.gilbertdaysrodeo.org/
2026 14th Annual Welding Thunder Team Fabrication Competition
- Nov. 20-21
- Buckeye Union High School District
- 1000 E. Narramore Ave.
- Buckeye, AZ 85326
- https://buhs.buhsd.org/o/buhs/article/3206865