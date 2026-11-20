Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

For current livestreaming video and an archive, head to https://www.youtube.com/@Fox10Phoenix/streams

Rustler’s Rooste

8383 S. 48th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.rustlersrooste.com/

2026 Gilbert Days Rodeo

Nov. 20-22

Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center

20464 E. Riggs Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://www.gilbertdaysrodeo.org/

2026 14th Annual Welding Thunder Team Fabrication Competition