Homeowners fight 38-acre data center project | Nightly Roundup
From an $11M Phoenix data center claim, to Grand Canyon South Rim stays reopening, and a loose emu in Surprise, here are your top stories for November 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Ahwatukee homeowners fight 38-acre Menlo Digital data center project
2. Reddit-orchestrated Buckeye attack plot case
3. Escaped emu spotted wandering rural Surprise streets near Loop 303
4. Grand Canyon reopens hotels under water rules
5. Court approves Bayer’s $7.25B Roundup cancer settlement: How much could you receive?
Bayer will pay up to $7.25 billion over two decades to settle thousands of U.S. claims alleging its Roundup weed killer caused cancer, under an agreement approved Friday by a Missouri judge. Read more.