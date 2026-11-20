From an $11M Phoenix data center claim, to Grand Canyon South Rim stays reopening, and a loose emu in Surprise, here are your top stories for November 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Ahwatukee homeowners fight 38-acre Menlo Digital data center project

2. Reddit-orchestrated Buckeye attack plot case

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3. Escaped emu spotted wandering rural Surprise streets near Loop 303

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4. Grand Canyon reopens hotels under water rules

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5. Court approves Bayer’s $7.25B Roundup cancer settlement: How much could you receive?

Bayer will pay up to $7.25 billion over two decades to settle thousands of U.S. claims alleging its Roundup weed killer caused cancer, under an agreement approved Friday by a Missouri judge. Read more.