From new Bigfoot files released, to a historic Trump-Putin-Xi meeting, and a nationwide toothpaste recall, here are your top stories for November 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Files from "Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records" released

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2. What Trump agreed to in historic meeting with Putin and Xi

3. Victims, suspect identified in Florida murder-suicide

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4. Church confession or crime? The legal fight heading to the Supreme Court

5. Massive nationwide toothpaste recall