From new Bigfoot files released, to a historic Trump-Putin-Xi meeting, and a nationwide toothpaste recall, here are your top stories for November 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Files from "Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records" released
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The Trump administration has slowly released a trove of government documents about one of the biggest and most enduring mysteries in American folklore: Bigfoot.
2. What Trump agreed to in historic meeting with Putin and Xi
3. Victims, suspect identified in Florida murder-suicide
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The father who killed his entire family before taking his own life at their home in Plant City, which is about 25 miles east of Tampa, has been identified along with his wife and three young children.
4. Church confession or crime? The legal fight heading to the Supreme Court
5. Massive nationwide toothpaste recall
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More than 51,000 units of toothpaste and mouthwash made for children and adults have been recalled nationwide after federal testing detected hormones in product samples.