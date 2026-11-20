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The Brief Justice officials say 29-year-old Devin Allen Johnson of Zionsville, Indiana, was arrested in Gilbert in connection with an alleged $600 million Ponzi scheme. Johnson and 51-year-old Phillip Patrick Williams of Kokomo, Indiana, are accused of defrauding more than 2,000 investors through their firm, Backward Hat Capital. Investigators allege the pair used over $200 million of investor funds to pay earlier investors while transferring hundreds of millions of dollars to insiders.



Justice officials say a man has been arrested in Arizona in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 18, 29-year-old Devin Allen Johnson of Zionsville, Indiana, was arrested in Gilbert.

Johnson, along with 51-year-old Phillip Patrick Williams of Kokomo, Indiana, are accused of securities fraud and wire fraud. Williams was arrested in Kokomo.

The backstory:

Investigators say Johnson and Williams were arrested in connection with "a scheme to defraud thousands of investors in Backward Hat Capital out of hundreds of millions of dollars."

"As alleged, Williams and Johnson drew thousands of investors into a $600 million [foreign exchange] scheme built on promises of extraordinary returns, then used new investor cash to pay earlier investors, with the greedy objective to enrich themselves," read a portion of the statement.

Justice officials say according to an unsealed indictment, Johnson and Williams founded Backward Hat in 2022. The firm was described as "a collection of funds that purport to trade foreign exchange ("forex") currencies through a proprietary trading algorithm."

"Backward Hat reported to its investors a rate of return on investments that typically exceeded 6% per month, resulting in an annual compounded gross return of more than 100%, such that an investor would more than double their money in a year," investigators wrote. "Backward Hat raised over $600 million from more than 2,000 investors located across the country."

Dig deeper:

Justice Department officials say instead of engaging in Forex trading, Johnson and Williams allegedly used over $200 million of investor funds to pay redemptions to existing investors in a "Ponzi-like fashion." In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars were allegedly transferred to Backward Hat's insiders, with Williams allegedly getting over $130 million and Johnson allegedly getting over $40 million.

What's next:

Both Johnson and Williams are accused of one count of securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

What you can do:

Justice officials say anyone who believe they have been victimized, or know someone in a similar predicament, should contact the FBI by visiting their website.