The Brief Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University are banning fall recruitment for fraternities and sororities, pushing rush to the spring. University leaders say the change gives first-year students time to focus on academics and campus life, though Greek life representatives say they were not consulted on the decision. The policy change follows misconduct allegations at the University of Arizona and a hazing-related fraternity death at Northern Arizona University in January.



Three Arizona universities — Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University — are banning recruitment in the fall for both sororities and fraternities.

For generations, fall rush has been a massive part of the college experience in Tempe and across the state. Now, that tradition is being pushed to the spring. University leaders say this will give first-year students time to settle into academics — but fraternity and sorority members say they were blindsided.

What we know:

ASU says this decision is based on giving first-year students time to explore campus opportunities so they can succeed. The university says it will work with fraternities and sororities to make sure they’re ready for the change.

A representative from the Interfraternal Council at ASU says they were not consulted on this decision and are working on restoring fall rush for next school year. They say they are working with leadership from fraternities and sororities at the other two universities.

What they're saying:

Several fraternity and sorority members at ASU say they cannot talk about this, though a freshman sorority member spoke anonymously.

"I still wanted a big school that had Greek Life and stuff like that. I think that’s a big thing for a lot of kids. I think if rush does switch to second semester spring, I think that’s going to be a huge con for a lot of people coming here. I don’t think anyone wants that. I think for friendships-wise, it’s going to not help at all with people making friends," the freshman sorority member said.

Dig deeper:

This decision follows the University of Arizona suspending all fraternity activities following a surge in misconduct allegations. The decision also comes after a Northern Arizona University student in a fraternity died due to alcohol-related hazing in January.

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What's next:

The University of Arizona says they will evaluate the new process at the end of the first year and adjust as needed. Meanwhile, ASU did not mention that.