The Brief A Delta Air Lines system outage forced the FAA to delay about 3,500 flights across major airports ahead of Thanksgiving travel. The technical issue involved the airline’s weight and balance automation system and caused an hour-long ground stop into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported smooth experiences and empty flights despite the nationwide delays, and Delta has since restored its systems.



Another day brought another outage, this time with Delta Air Lines’ system that forced the FAA to delay thousands of flights. This comes as Thanksgiving travel is expected to pick up.

What we know:

For those flying Delta, there are some delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on the arrivals and departures board. According to Flight Aware, there are more than 800 delays and 73 cancellations in the past four hours. Still, a lot of people say they have had a good experience flying today even though it is Thanksgiving week.

The FAA says Delta was having issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system. Delta Air Lines had about 3,500 flights delayed, including some at major airports in Atlanta and New York. The FAA did an hour-long ground stop to some flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, Delta’s hub.

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Of course, this comes a little over a week after the FAA grounded flights nationwide because of a technical issue in Texas and Arkansas. United Airlines also had technical issues earlier this week that delayed flights.

Local perspective:

However, some people at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say they haven’t had any issues today.

"Not bad. I mean, not a ton of people in here at this hour. Got here a little bit early, but other than that, no problems," said Cole Hutchinson, a traveler.

"Our flight was empty. There was…we were in row five and there was only four people ahead of us in the first four rows," said Betty G, a traveler.

"That was good because we arrived early, but I think during like….I feel like Friday will probably be really packed," another traveler said.

A Delta Air Lines plane approaches Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for landing in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What's next:

Delta has restored its systems, and FOX 10 News will continue to provide updates on any outages.