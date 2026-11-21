The Brief Arizona State University celebrated its annual homecoming with festivities on Saturday, including a parade featuring the band, cheerleaders, floats, student clubs, sororities and homecoming royalty. Alumni returned to campus for the celebration, including a class of 1983 graduate who portrayed Sparky the Sun Devil in the 1980s and started the tradition of doing push-ups for every point the football team scores. Students and alumni gathered to represent Arizona State University’s various campuses and programs ahead of the homecoming football game against Oklahoma State.



Arizona State University celebrated its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday as the team took on Oklahoma State. It was an exciting day for the Sun Devils, as many alumni returned for the parade, which featured the band, cheerleaders and floats, creating a fun atmosphere for everyone at the university’s Tempe campus.

What they're saying:

Homecoming is an annual tradition bringing together Sun Devils.

"These boys have been a part of my journey. Friendships for life," said Coleman Bacigalupi of ASU Club Golf.

Students from across the university joined in on the parade, including sororities.

"We’re who we include, not who we exclude, and I think here, you can see all the floats. We have different people, different backgrounds, and we’re all coming together," said ASU Sigma Lambda Gamma President Neida Romero.

Clubs like the ASU Golf Club also participated in the festivities.

"Spreading love and supporting the ASU Sun Devils," Bacigalupi said.

Homecoming royalty also joined in on the parade.

"To be royalty here today is kind of just telling people to be themselves, have the courage to step out there," said Dheepthi Sundaresan, ASU homecoming royalty.

ASU's homecoming parade on Nov. 21, 2026. (KSAZ-TV)

Homecoming royalty and ASU’s various schools were all in Tempe, representing all of ASU’s campuses and opportunities.

"We are celebrating that we are part of the community, that we accept the challenges that we have," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, vice president of cultural affairs.

"It’s for everyone, and you can always find a program that will be there to help you. There’s resources that will help you, and you can achieve your dreams that way," said Elena Valdez, an ASU 2001 alum.

One opportunity Alan Wald looks back on is being Sparky the Sun Devil in the 1980s.

"It’s something that I never thought I would be doing. I’m a sportsaholic, so the chance to be on the field and on the court… unbelievable," said Wald, class of 1983.

As Sparky, he says he started the push-ups for every point the football team scores, and says he and his son are the first father-son duo to both be Sparky.

"It’s giving back and being proud of where you’re from. I try to teach my son to do the same thing," Wald said.

For some students and alumni, being a Sun Devil isn’t just a title.

"Being a Sun Devil is going above and beyond for others, being able to go out into the world, knowing that you’re going to change it," said Kaley Seara-Jewell, ASU homecoming royalty.

For some, being a Sun Devil is also their identity.

"For the rest of my life I’m proud to call myself a Sun Devil," Bacigalupi said.